Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes $6.13 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 2.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

