Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $478,000 Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,468 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXY. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,607,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 129,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FXY opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $358.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52-week low of $57.22 and a 52-week high of $67.47.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

