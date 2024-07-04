Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $83.87 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

