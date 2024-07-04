Financial Perspectives Inc Sells 1,094 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Perspectives Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.0% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.47. The company had a trading volume of 460,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

