Financial Perspectives Inc Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 163.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,858. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.92. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

