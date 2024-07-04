Financial Perspectives Inc Has $268,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 72.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 234,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 83,684 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CARR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,482. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

