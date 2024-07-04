Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires Shares of 2,211 Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGCB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.95. 268,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,624. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

