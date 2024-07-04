FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.65 and last traded at $34.65. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.
The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.
FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.
FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.
