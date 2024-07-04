Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,900 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 834,700 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Femasys stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Femasys worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Stock Performance

Femasys stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 42,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -2.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Femasys has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 104.06% and a negative net margin of 1,420.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FEMY. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

