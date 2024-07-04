FCG Investment Co Sells 239 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FCG Investment Co decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $230.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

