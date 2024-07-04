FCG Investment Co Has $811,000 Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

FCG Investment Co decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.35. 299,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,819. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.04. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on OC

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.