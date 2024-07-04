FCG Investment Co Buys 701 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

FCG Investment Co increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AMR traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $320.78. The stock had a trading volume of 114,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,202. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.24 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.62.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $17.01 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

