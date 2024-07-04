FCG Investment Co Buys 10,905 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

FCG Investment Co grew its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co owned about 0.07% of ACM Research worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. 790,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,004,647.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,004,647.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934. 31.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM Research

ACM Research Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.