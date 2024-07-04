EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 2,043 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 2,043 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $42,821.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 169,956 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,277.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $107,958.65.

On Friday, May 17th, David Brainard sold 914 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $22,429.56.

EverQuote Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $745.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EverQuote by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in EverQuote by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

