Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 21,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $550,113.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 31,937 shares of company stock valued at $837,330 in the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

