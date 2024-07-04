ether.fi (ETHFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $109.80 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. ether.fi has a market capitalization of $251.59 million and approximately $109.80 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003743 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ether.fi has traded 34% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ether.fi

ether.fi’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 2.33141565 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $126,503,202.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ether.fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ether.fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

