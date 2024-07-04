Ergo Price Reaches $0.89 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $68.07 million and approximately $613,799.20 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,341.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.41 or 0.00590326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00116685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00036661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.51 or 0.00269970 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00040117 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00065428 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,202,427 coins and its circulating supply is 76,201,239 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

