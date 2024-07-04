Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Down 7.6% in June

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 14,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,511 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,854,000 after buying an additional 917,330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after buying an additional 295,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after buying an additional 285,662 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 274,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 206,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.8 %

EQNR stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. 1,584,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,323. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

