Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $179.80

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.80 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 179.80 ($2.27). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.27), with a volume of 102,999 shares changing hands.

Equiniti Group Stock Up 89,800.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88.

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

