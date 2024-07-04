EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Update

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 321.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 208,669 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 385.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 245.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ENS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 128,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,117. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

