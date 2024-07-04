Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.4%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 6,029,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,580,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

