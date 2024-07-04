Energi (NRG) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0905 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $7.11 million and $733,099.56 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00043772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,552,589 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

