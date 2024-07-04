Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,400 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $23.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

