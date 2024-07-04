DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL) Shares Down 0.1%

DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. 3,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.
DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42.
