DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Short Interest Up 8.0% in June

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,460,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 13,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 554,045 shares of company stock valued at $66,515,921. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $264,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.62. 1,628,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,264. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of -100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.44.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

