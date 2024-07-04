Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama stock opened at C$127.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$122.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$84.19 and a 1-year high of C$129.16.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOL shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.80.

Insider Activity

In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total value of C$1,830,693.00. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,886 shares of company stock valued at $15,226,504. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

