Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
Dollarama Stock Performance
Dollarama stock opened at C$127.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$122.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$84.19 and a 1-year high of C$129.16.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on DOL
Insider Activity
In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total value of C$1,830,693.00. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,886 shares of company stock valued at $15,226,504. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.