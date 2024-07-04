Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

DGII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Digi International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 297,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 687.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 465,382 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Digi International has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

