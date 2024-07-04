Desktop Metal’s (DM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their hold rating on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DM. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Desktop Metal from $1.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $5.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.61. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 170.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 41.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 395,373 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 522,677 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 8.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 344,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $45,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

