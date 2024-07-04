Dero Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00002944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $24.82 million and approximately $9,997.53 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,937.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.81 or 0.00614273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00119732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00037291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00276924 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00042948 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00068949 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.