Dell Technologies’ (DELL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $165.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $142.67 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,097,700 shares of company stock valued at $823,448,406. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

