Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAY

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of DAY stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.99. Dayforce has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.15 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts forecast that Dayforce will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.