crvUSD (CRVUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001729 BTC on exchanges. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $140.03 million and $46.50 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99473172 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $33,632,116.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

