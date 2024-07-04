Crescent Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) Shares Down 10.1%

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Crescent Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.41.

About Crescent Acquisition

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

