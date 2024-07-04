Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000792 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $161.22 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001456 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

