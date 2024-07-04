Costain Group (LON:COST) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.80

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.80 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 88.40 ($1.12), with a volume of 738272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.80 ($1.10).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £246.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,085.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 282,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99), for a total value of £220,305.54 ($278,656.13). Corporate insiders own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

