Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.97. 128,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,770. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.09. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

