Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,916,000 after acquiring an additional 313,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,643,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,261,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,083. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.44. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $170.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

