Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 78.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Aflac by 1,899.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 64,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 896,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $89.09. 1,292,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $91.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

