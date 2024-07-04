Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,136 Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 3.35% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIG. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIG traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $65.19.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

