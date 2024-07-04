Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.93. 1,801,377 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

