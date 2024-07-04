Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.93. 407,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,904. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

