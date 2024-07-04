Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Trading Up 8.6%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.90. Approximately 98,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 538% from the average daily volume of 15,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Stock Up 8.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.48.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

