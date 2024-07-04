Core Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Global Self Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth $343,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,845.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 23,641 shares of company stock valued at $117,257 over the last ninety days. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

SELF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.88. 4,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,479. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.64%.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

