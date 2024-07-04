Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Core Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 37,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 118,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,118,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

