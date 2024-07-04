Core Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,708,000 after purchasing an additional 682,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,185 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,157,000 after acquiring an additional 176,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,466,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,712,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,574,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.21. 333,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,508. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

