Core Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBLL. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,729,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,494,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,787,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,143,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TBLL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.58. 90,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,366. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $105.20 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.56.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

