Contrasting Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -4.83% -3.98% -2.68% Titan Medical N/A 142.97% 88.73%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67 Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

BrainsWay currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.22%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $31.78 million 3.11 -$4.20 million ($0.09) -65.88 Titan Medical $17.63 million 0.23 $6.95 million $0.05 0.72

Titan Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Titan Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

