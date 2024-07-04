Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.500-13.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Constellation Brands also updated its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 3.3 %

STZ opened at $250.37 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.