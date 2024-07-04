Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.80.

CNXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNXC

Concentrix Stock Up 0.0 %

CNXC opened at $65.98 on Thursday. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $25,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,327.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $71,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1,005.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.