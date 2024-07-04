comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Price Up 2%

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 3,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of comScore from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

comScore Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.19.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in comScore stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of comScore at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Featured Articles

